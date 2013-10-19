the throne
- NewsJay-Z & Kanye West Were Planking On Millions On "Gotta Have It"Happy birthday to The Throne!By Aron A.
- MusicMike Dean Reflects On Jay-Z & Kanye West's "In Paris"Mike Dean celebrates one of his boldest production choices as he reflects on working with The Throne's hit single. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsThe Throne Brought Soul To "The Joy"Add a little sugar. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentJay-Z & Kanye West's "Watch The Throne": A Collaborative ClassicYou are now Watching The Throne. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKanye West & Jay-Z's Fabled "Living So Italian" Hits The InternetJay-Z and Kanye West went from Paris to Italia. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentKanye West Bowing To Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" Is A Sign Of Time-Honored RespectKanye West has learned to stand toe-to-toe with Lil Wayne, if nothing else.By Devin Ch
- MusicJay-Z Did Not Actually Confirm "Watch The Throne 2" At A Recent ShowA rumor lives and dies before it could truly blossom. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicChance The Rapper Shares His Three Favorite "Watch The Throne" TracksChance The Rapper's top three "Watch The Throne" tracks may open the floor for debate.By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentHappy Independence Day: 10 Patriotic Rap Songs For The 4th Of JulyHappy Independence Day!By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJay-Z Shouts Out Kanye West During "4:44" Chicago StopThe Throne is one step closer to a reunion. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentTop 15 Greatest Hip-Hop SamplesA good sample can keep a head bobbing through the chorus, while a great sample can transcend its former self, rebranding for a new generation.By Christopher Armstrong
- NewsKanye West Vents About "Tidal/Apple Bullsh*t," Says "Watch The Throne 2" Will Never HappenKanye also said he offered to call Meek Mill and Drake in order to get the original Throne version of "Pop Style" on "VIEWS."By Trevor Smith
- Music VideosRain "The Throne" VideoWatch The ThroneBy hnhh