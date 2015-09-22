the six
- MusicDrake Posts Throwback Pics During Nashville Tour Stop"No concert pics tonight just throwbacks...thank you Nashville."By hnhh
- MusicDrake "Spam" Causes Spotify Subscription CancellationsPeople are resisting Scorpion SZN to the point of canceling their subscription to the streaming service altogether.By Zaynab
- NewsCardo Antonnio Drops His Debut Album "Talk Talk"The Toronto rapper comes through with his first studio album.By Zaynab
- MusicSmoke Dawg "GoFundMe" Page Launched By His Sister Following His MurderFans are asked for their financial support in efforts to cover the promising artist's funeral costs.By Zaynab
- Music VideosSafe Drops Short Film For "New Regime" SingleThe Halal Gang artist brings forth cinematic visuals.By Zaynab
- NewsJazz Cartier Gets Hype On "Which One"Get ready to bump hard to this.By Zaynab
- MusicDrake & Migos Add Dates To "Aubrey & The Three Amigos" TourTour stops in Toronto, Los Angeles, and New York have been bolstered.By Devin Ch
- Original Content7 Jorja Smith Songs You Need Ahead Of Her Debut AlbumIntroducing British soulstress and Drake-protegee Jorja Smith with 7 track essentials in advance of her debut album "Lost & Found."By Aida C.
- NewsToronto's Safe Holds It Down On Emotional "No Answer"Toronto's Safe is back with a low-key, melodic offering. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsZaytoven Shares Details On Upcoming Drake & Gucci Mane ProjectZaytoven gives the backstory to how the Gucci Mane & Drake joint EP came about.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDrake Confirms He Doesn't Own That Restaurant In TorontoContrary to reports, Drake isn't a restaurant owner.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDrake Opened A Restaurant In TorontoDrake now owns a restaurant called "Fring's".By Trevor Smith