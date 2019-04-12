The Rise Of Skywalker
- MoviesColin Trevorrow’s "Star Wars IX" Alleged Script Leaks, Titled "Duel Of The Fates"What could have been.By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"1917" Takes Down "Star Wars" With $36.5 Million Weekend Box OfficeThe Sam Mendes film takes top spot. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesHere Is What Finn Was Trying To Tell Rey In "The Rise Of Skywalker"Finn had a secret. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Owns Holiday Box Office With $300MA big win for Star Wars.By Aida C.
- MoviesJ.J. Abrams Explains What Shocked Him Most From "The Last Jedi"It might not be what you expect.By Cole Blake
- MoviesNew Action-Packed "Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker" Trailer ReleasedAnd Star Wars fans everywhere rejoice.By Arielle London
- Movies"Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" Drops Nostalgic Final TrailerThe Emperor's new groove. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentMark Hamill Reveals How Luke Returns In "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker"The answer is obvious.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMark Hamill Alludes To "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Being A Missed OpportunityMark Hamill draws the ire of the Star Wars fanbase with his shoddy photoshop skills.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" Epic Trailer Has Arrived"Star Wars: Episode IX" is officially titled, "The Rise Of Skywalker."
By Aron A.