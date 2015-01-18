the real university
- MusicNBA Youngboy & 2 Chainz Have Been CookingYoungboy Never Broke Again and 2 Chainz have confirmed a new song and are asking you when they should release it. By Bhaven Moorthy
- NewsKing CosaSkooly drops "King Cosa," new tape featuring 21 Savage, Rich Homie Quan, and more. By Angus Walker
- Original Content10 Tracks To Celebrate Bankroll Fresh's LegacyHere are 10 standout records from the late, great Bankroll Fresh. By Angus Walker
- NewsCap 1 Drives Himself To Hospital After Getting Shot In AtlantaIt doesn't seem the TRU rapper sustained any critical injuries. By Angus Walker
- NewsBankroll Fresh, 2 Chainz & Skooly "Take Over Your Trap" (Movie)Bankroll Fresh, 2 Chainz, and Skooly star in a new movie: "Take Over Your Trap." By Angus Walker
- NewsfR€$H aka SHORT DaWG "2 Hunnid" VideoFresh aka Short Dawg drops the opulent video to "2 Hunnid." By Angus Walker
- NewsCap 1 "Murder" VideoCap 1 shares the new video to "Murder." By Angus Walker
- NewsToniteCap 1 drops off a hot new single, "Tonite," featuring 2 Chainz, Jeremih & Verse Simmonds. By Angus Walker
- News2 Chainz Feat. Young Dolph, Cap 1 "Trap House Stalkin" VideoGo inside 2 Chainz's trap house in the video to "Trap House Stalkin". By Angus Walker
- Music VideosCap 1 "Dance On That Work" VideoCap 1 releases a video for his track "Dance On That Work".By Bruce Smith