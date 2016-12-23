the pimp tape
- Music VideosToo $hort Takes It Back To The Strip Club In "Give Her Some Money" VisualThe rapper has another club anthem on his hands.By Erika Marie
- NewsToo $hort, ScHoolboy Q & Joyner Lucas Converge On "Don't Shoot"Too $hort, Joyner Lucas, and ScHoolboy Q make for an unlikely, yet effective trifecta. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsToo $hort Grabs T.I., E-40, 2 Chainz, Snoop Dogg, & More For "The Pimp Tape"Too $hort delivers his 20th solo album. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicToo $hort Says He Doesn't Believe Eazy-E Died From AIDS ComplicationsToo $hort said he doesn't "necessarily agree" with how Eazy-E's death has been reported.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosToo Short Parodies "Step Brothers" With White Family In "Ain't My Girlfriend" VideoThis family goes hard. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsToo Short "Sloppy Second Leftovers" VideoToo Short delivers the money shot in the visuals for "Sloppy Second Leftovers."By hnhh
- NewsAin't My GirlfriendToo $hort releases the new single "Ain't My Girlfriend" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih and French Montana.By hnhh