the pharmacy
- NewsThe Pharmacy FreestyleProblem is the latest L.A. spitter to drop a freestyle for Dre in The Pharmacy. By Angus Walker
- NewsBeautiful People (Remix)Tech N9ne spits a verse over "Beautiful People."By Rose Lilah
- NewsBack To BusinessOn tonight's episode of The Pharmacy, Dr. Dre dropped "Back to Business," featuring T.I., Justus, Victoria Monet, and Sly Piper. By Angus Walker
- NewsThe Pharmacy FreestyleHNHH PREMIERE: Listen to the new King Los and Dr. Dre collab from last night's episode of "The Pharmacy." By Angus Walker
- NewsThe Season / Carry MeListen to Anderson Paak's "The Season / Carry Me," which was premiered tonight on Dr. Dre's "The Pharmacy." By Angus Walker
- NewsR.I.C.O. (Remix)Pusha T remixes Drake and Meek Mill's "R.I.C.O.," premiered on Dre's "The Pharmacy." By Angus Walker
- NewsNakedDr. Dre drops new record, "Naked," featuring Marsha Ambrosius and Sly Piper on "The Pharmacy." By Angus Walker
- NewsDr. Dre Hints At New Music Coming TodayDr. Dre is dropping some "unreleased" music on The Pharmacy.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDr. Dre Wants To Tour Europe With Snoop Dogg, Eminem & Kendrick LamarDr. Dre dreams of carrying out a "Beats & Rhymes" tour in Europe with Snoop, Eminem, and Kendrick. By Angus Walker
- NewsListen To The New Episode Of Dr. Dre's "The Pharmacy" With Quincy JonesDr. Dre spoke to legendary producer Quincy Jones on the latest episode of his Beats 1 radio show, The Pharmacy.By Trevor Smith
- NewsStream Dr. Dre's Full Beats 1 Show, "The Pharmacy"Listen to the full two hour broadcast of Dr. Dre's Beats 1 show, "The Pharmacy."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsDr. Dre's Beats 1 Radio Show Debuts TodayDr. Dre will host "The Pharmacy" on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio every other Saturday.By Trevor Smith