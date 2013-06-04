the patriarch ii
- NewsDeniro Farrar Feat. JMSN "Separate" VideoDeniro Farrar shares a video to "Separate," a 2013 collab with JMSN and Ryan Hemsworth. By Angus Walker
- NewsDeniro Farrar Headlines Charlotte, NC's AMC Bodega Hip-Hop FestivalWatch Deniro Farrar Headlines Charlotte, NC's AMC Bodega Hip-Hop FestivalBy hnhh
- NewsLearn How To Make Friends With Deniro FarrarWatch Learn How To Make Friends With Deniro FarrarBy hnhh
- NewsDeniro Farrar "Free Tune " VideoWatch Deniro Farrar - Deniro Farrar "Free Tune " VideoBy hnhh
- NewsDeniro Farrar "BTS Of "The Calling" " VideoGet a load of Deniro Farrar "BTS Of "The Calling" " Video, a new visual from Deniro Farrar that saw the light of day on Monday, August 12th, 2013. Deniro Farrar's movement grows stronger with each new release, and Deniro Farrar "BTS Of "The Calling" " Video has further strengthened that fact. It's a solid addition to the commendable body of work Deniro Farrar has been creating since stepping foot in the rap game, and we're definitely looking forward to what Deniro Farrar has on deck.By hnhh
- NewsSocial Status [CDQ]"Social Status" is the latest single from Deniro Farrar's recent "The Patriarch II" project, which is available in our mixtape section. It was produced by Kira and features his cult rap comrade Duru Tha King.By hnhh
- MixtapesFeel RightDeniro Farrar has chosen "Feel Right" as a new single from his latest project "The Patriarch II", which is now available in our mixtape section. If you've slept on it, go get it now.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDeniro Farrar Feat. JMSN "Separate" (Prod. By Ryan Hemsworth) VideoCheck out Deniro Farrar Feat. JMSN "Separate" (Prod. By Ryan Hemsworth) Video, the latest visual from Deniro Farrar, released on Wednesday, July 10th, 2013. Deniro Farrar continues to impress with each new leak, and Deniro Farrar Feat. JMSN "Separate" (Prod. By Ryan Hemsworth) Video is no exception. It's strengthens Deniro Farrar's already impressive body of work, which has seen positive change over the years. We're most definitely anticipating Deniro Farrar's next offering.By hnhh
- MusicSeparateA choice cut from Deniro Farrar's new "The Patriarch II" project, which we'll be dropping in approximately 3 hours time. It features JMSN and was produced by Ryan Hemsworth, and finds Deniro speaking on tragic events that have happened in his life, losing love and finally finding it.By hnhh
- MixtapesDeniro Farrar "The Patriarch II Trailer" VideoCheck out Deniro Farrar "The Patriarch II Trailer" Video, the latest visual from Deniro Farrar, released on Monday, June 10th, 2013. Deniro Farrar continues to impress with each new leak, and Deniro Farrar "The Patriarch II Trailer" Video is no exception. It's strengthens Deniro Farrar's already impressive body of work, which has seen positive change over the years. We're most definitely anticipating Deniro Farrar's next offering.By hnhh
- NewsDeniro Farrar "The Reasons " VideoBehold Deniro Farrar "The Reasons " Video, a new offering from Deniro Farrar, which was released on Friday, June 7th, 2013. Deniro Farrar's rap artistry continues to improve with every release, something which is most definitely evidenced on Deniro Farrar "The Reasons " Video. His ever - expanding catalogue is definitely better for it, and we're looking forward to the next piece of the puzzle - aren't you?By hnhh
- NewsThe ReasonsThe first official single from Deniro Farrar's upcoming "The Patriarch II" project, which is slated to drop on June 18th. Producer Ryan "Ryu" Alexy structured the beat around a sample from Sade's "The Moon & The Sky," and Deniro speaks on past experiences and the deaths of some of his younger friends. Don't sleep.By hnhh