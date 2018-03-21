the law
- MusicVince Staples Thanks Meek Mill And The Crips After Being Taken Off ProbationVince is always cracking jokes no matter what.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine May Be Cooperating With Feds: ReportTekashi 6ix9ine is reportedly no longer listed as a defendant in the official court indictment.By Devin Ch
- SocietyEl Chapo's Former Side Piece Says They Evaded Capture In A Naked Sewer-RunEl Chapo's old mistress spills the tea with his wife in the courthouse.By Devin Ch
- MusicPras Files Papers To Recoup $37.5 Million Seized By The FedsPras wants his liquid assets returned ASAP.By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill Reportedly Forced To Stay In Philadelphia While Out On BailMeek will not be able to leave Philadelphia, according to court documents.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion Eyes "?" Tour, Asks To Get Off House ArrestXXXTentacion is reportedly broke & seeking a solution through the eyes of the law.By Devin Ch