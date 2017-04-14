The Last Jedi
- MoviesColin Trevorrow’s "Star Wars IX" Alleged Script Leaks, Titled "Duel Of The Fates"What could have been.By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Star Wars" Star Kelly Marie Tran Speaks On Shooting Leia's Final ScenesKelly is thankful.By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesJ.J. Abrams Explains What Shocked Him Most From "The Last Jedi"It might not be what you expect.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsNew Study Finds Half Of "The Last Jedi" Online Critics Were Russian TrollsOnline propaganda tried to sink "Star Wars."By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentKelly Marie Tran Talks About Leaving Twitter After Bullying: "I Started To Believe Them"Tran admits that the bullying got to her.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMark Hamill Addresses Carrie Fisher Posthumous Appearance In "Star Wars IX"Fisher is sorely missed by her best friend. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentBilly Dee Williams Will Reprise Lando Calrissian Role In "Star Wars: Episode IX"Lando is back!By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentKeri Russell In Talks For Role In "Star Wars IX"The Star Wars franchise is adding new characters. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentYoda Set To Return In Next "Star Wars" MovieReturn, he must. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Attacked By Alt-Right Group Over "Feminist Agenda"The latest "Star Wars" movie is being targeted by an alt-right group. By Matt F
- Entertainment"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Will Have A Number Of Celebrity CameosIf you're truly looking forward to "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" then steer clear of this post since it has some spoiler alerts. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentWatch The New Trailer For "Star Wars: The Last Jedi”Watch the new trailer for the upcoming Star Wars' movie "The Last Jedi."By Kevin Goddard
- Life"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" First Trailer Revealed“It’s time for the Jedi to end.”By Kyle Rooney