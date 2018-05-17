the industry
- MusicJadakiss & Joe Budden Discuss The Industry's Games And PoliticsJadakiss opens up about the complex and tangled web that is the industry. By Mitch Findlay
- News22Gz Disses Tory Lanez, 6ix9ine & G Herbo On "Sniper Gang Freestyle"22Gz shows no sign of fear in his "Sniper" attack on the Industry.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B, Post Malone & Ariana Grande Join Grammy's New Feminist-InitiativeThe Grammy's are set to introduce a pro-diversity campaign aimed at gender equality.By Devin Ch
- MusicDiddy's Message To Hip-Hop's Youth: "It's For Everyone To Enjoy But For Us To Own"Diddy shares a lesson in business, branding, and cultural integrity.By Devin Ch
- SocietyPorn Actor Maurice McKnight Sues Director For Planting N-Word During Scene"Moe the Monster" is seeking emotional damages and lost wages.By Devin Ch