The Human Serviette
- AnticsNardwuar Reacts To Being Sampled In Lil Uzi Vert's "Futsal Shuffle"Nardwuar and Lil Uzi Vert are forever intertwined. ByMitch Findlay11.4K Views
- MusicYoung Thug Accedes To Nardwuar's Interview, While Travis Scott Idles OnstageYoung Thug blesses Nardwuar "The Human Serviette" with a one of a kind interview, even by his standards.ByDevin Ch10.6K Views
- MusicBlueface Forced To Revisit His "High School Musical" Past In Nardwuar InterviewTwo mythological figures link up for the 1st time at SXSW.ByDevin Ch3.7K Views
- MusicJ.I.D. Praises Battle Rappers & Teases Goodie Mob Freestyles With NardwuarJ.I.D finds a kindred spirit in The Human Serviette. ByMitch Findlay1.9K Views
- MusicWiz Khalifa & Curren$y Chop It Up With Nardwuar: Expect The UnexpectedThe 2009 boys break bread with The Human Serviette. ByMitch Findlay3.6K Views
- MusicLil Skies Gets The First-Hand Nardwuar ExperienceLil Skies chops it up with The Human Serviette. ByMitch Findlay2.3K Views
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Marvels At Nardwuar's God-Tier ResearchSki Mask The Slump God holds it down during a refreshing conversation with Nardwuar.ByMitch Findlay1304 Views
- MusicLil Pump & Nardwuar Reminisce In An "Esketiiiiit" Filled InterviewHuman Serviette Nardwuar tries his able hand at cracking the enigma that is Pump. ByMitch Findlay2.0K Views
- MusicCardi B Meets Nardwuar And It Goes Exactly How You'd ExpectCardi B chops it up with The Human Serviette.ByMitch Findlay8.1K Views
- MusicCole Bennett Links With Nardwuar The Human Serviette At SXSWCole Bennett chops it up with Nardwuar. ByMitch Findlay1.5K Views
- MusicNardwuar Interviews Brockhampton, Proceeds To Blow Their MindsBrockhampton comes face to face with The Human Serviette. ByMitch Findlay1334 Views
- MusicNardwuar Shares 2002 Interviews With Destiny's Child & SolangeNardwuar shares awkward interviews he did with Destiny's Child and Solange Knowles back in 2002.Byhnhh493 Views
- InterviewsA Nardwuar Interview With Drake & 40 Is On The WayNardwuar's next interview will be with his fellow Canadians, Drake and Noah "40" Shebib. ByAngus Walker14.9K Views
- InterviewsNardwuar Vs. Father & Awful RecordsFather & Awful Records are the latest to get the Nardwuar treatment. ByAngus Walker171 Views