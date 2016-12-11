The Fate of the Furious
- News911Listen to Kevin Gates' "911" off "The Fate of the Furious" soundtrack.By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosYoung Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa & PnB Rock "Gang Up" VideoWatch the official music video for Young Thug, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz and PnB Rock's big "The Fate of the Furious" collaboration. By Rose Lilah
- MusicBig Sean To Collaborate With Reggaeton Star J BalvinJ Balvin revealed that he's got big plans with Big Sean.By hnhh
- Music VideosLil Uzi Vert, Quavo & Travis Scott "Go Off" VideoWatch the official video for the "Fast & Furious 8" theme song "Go Off," featuring Quavo, Travis Scott & Lil Uzi Vert.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicHere's The Star-Studded Tracklist For "The Fate Of The Furious" SoundtrackThe soundtrack for "Fast & Furious 8" is STACKED to say the least.By Kevin Goddard
- LifeWatch The First Full Length "Fate Of The Furious" TrailerThe much anticipated trailer has arrived.By hnhh