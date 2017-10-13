The Duffer Brothers
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Season 3 Pulls In The Most Streams Netflix Has Ever Seen"Stranger Things" strikes big yet again.By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Newcomer Cary Elwes Says Character Is Not Based On TrumpAlthough it may seem so. By Chantilly Post
- Life"Stranger Things" Plagiarism Lawsuit Retracted Just Days Before Trial Scheduled To StartJust days before the trial was set, plaintiff Charlie Kessler withdraws plagiarism allegations made against Netflix's 'Stranger Things' creators Matt and Ross Duffer.By hnhh
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Won't Be Doing 9 Episodes For Its Third SeasonNetflix's "Stranger Things" season 2 episode count was a rarity. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentMore Details On "Stranger Things" Season 3 Revealed"Stranger Things" season three couldn't come soon enough. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Creators Are "Still Figuring" Out Season ThreeSeason three will explore more on Eleven's "sister."By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Under Fire After Forcing Kids To KissWarning: spoiler alerts ahead if you haven't binge-watched the second season of "Stranger Things." By Chantilly Post
- TV"Stranger Things" Season 2's Last Trailer Is HereThe last snippet we will see until October 27th.By Chantilly Post