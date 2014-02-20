the big picture
- Original Content"Big L, Rest In Peace:" A Celebration Of Harlem-Bred ExcellenceFebruary 15th is the day we celebrate the life of Harlem's pound-for-pound King.By Devin Ch
- NewsBig L Effortlessly Broke Down Slang On "Ebonics"Big L's "Ebonics" is this week's TBT.By Aron A.
- Original Content#TBT: Big L“Take some Big and some Pac and you mix em up in a pot / Sprinkle a lil Big L on top, what the fuck do you got?” - EminemBy Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentAlbums From The Other Side: Top 5 Posthumous Rap ProjectsWhich tale from the crypt is your favorite?By Nicholas DG
- SongsDeadly CombinationBig L and Tupac joined forces for "Deadly Combination" from L's second studio album "The Big Picture."By Rose Lilah