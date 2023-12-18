The American Society Of Magical Negroes
- Pop CultureJustice Smith Net Worth 2024: What Is The "American Society Of Magical Negroes" Actor Worth?The career of Justice Smith, from his early roles to his latest project in the controversial film, "The American Society of Magical Negroes."By Rain Adams
- Pop Culture"The American Society Of Magical Negroes" Trailer Sparks Social Media PushbackThe upcoming satirical comedy is a play on the Spike Lee-coined film trope of "Magical Negroes"—and it has social media talking.By Erika Marie