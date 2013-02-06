the 20 20 experience
- NewsJustin Timberlake & Pharrell Have 6 Songs In The BankTimberlake has finally reunited with his "Justified" collaborator.By Trevor Smith
- NewsJustin Timberlake Announces Third Leg Of "The 20/20 Experience" TourJustin Timberlake announces even more tour dates for his "20/20 Experience" tour.By Rose Lilah
- NewsJustin Timberlake Tops Charts Again, Drake FollowsJustin Timberlake debuts at number one, selling 348,390 copies of "The 20/20 Experience: 2 Of 2".By Trevor Smith
- NewsFirst Week Sale Projections For Nelly & Justin TimberlakeThe projections are in for Justin Timberlake and Nelly's respective LPs.By Rose Lilah
- NewsTrue Blood [Live]Justin Timberlake premiered this new track from his upcoming LP "The 20/20 Experience: CD 2 of 2" at the iHeart Music festival in Las Vegas last night.By hnhh
- NewsJustin Timberlake "Previews New Song "Take Back The Night"" VideoStream Justin Timberlake "Previews New Song "Take Back The Night"" Video, the latest video from Justin Timberlake, which dropped on Wednesday, July 10th, 2013. Justin Timberlake's odds keep getting better with each new leak, and Justin Timberlake "Previews New Song "Take Back The Night"" Video will undoubtedly improve his chances of winning. It's a worthy addition to a respectable catalogue that has seen a lot of growth since Justin Timberlake debuted in this game. We're looking forward to the fBy Rose Lilah
- MusicJustin Timberlake Announces "The 20/20 Experience" Sequel Release DateTimberlake's next project is coming relatively soon. By hnhh
- NewsJustin Timberlake Confirms Follow-Up To "The 20/20 Experience"Justin Timberlake confirms a follow-up to "The 20/20 Experience."By Rose Lilah
- NewsJustin Timberlake Says Timbaland Fully Produced His Album, Speaks On Tour With Jay-ZJustin Timberlake reveals Timbaland will be the sole producer on "The 20/20 Experience," and says his "Legends of the Summer" tour with Jay-Z is going to be "completely collaborative."By Rose Lilah
- NewsJustin Timberlake Reveals "The 20/20 Experience" Cover and TracklistJustin Timberlake has decided to reveal the official artwork and tracklist for his highly anticipated album "The 20/20 Experience".By Kevin Goddard