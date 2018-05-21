testing album
- NewsStro Takes On A$AP Rocky & Skepta's "Testing" Highlight On "Praise The Lord (Remix)"Stro continues to flex his skills over A$AP Rocky's "Praise The Lord" beat.By Alex Zidel
- MusicA$AP Rocky Details How He & Skepta Tripped On LSD While Making "Praise The Lord"A$AP Rocky was tested by a psychedelics professor while creating "Testing."By Alex Zidel
- MusicA$AP Rocky Announces Free Secret Show In LondonA$AP Rocky is a man of the people.By Alex Zidel
- MusicA$AP Rocky "Testing" Fans With New Album, See How They ReactA$AP Rocky's "Testing" has fans split, but many have praised the experimental vibe. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsStream A$AP Rocky's "Testing" AlbumA$AP Rocky releases his highly anticipated new album "Testing" featuring Frank Ocean, Kid Cudi, Playboi Carti, Moby, Skepta, & more.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicA$AP Rocky Announces Free Show In New York City TonightA$AP Rocky is introducing his new album to NYC with a free show.By Alex Zidel
- MusicA$AP Rocky's "Testing" Production Credits Have Been RevealedThe official tracklist and production credits have arrived.By Alex Zidel
- MusicA$AP Rocky "Testing" To Include Kid Cudi, Frank Ocean, Kodak Black, & MoreA "Testing" app has surfaced that reveals the tracklist when using "Yammy Vision."By Alex Zidel
- MusicA$AP Rocky Opens Up About Upcoming Album "Testing" & Kanye WestA$AP Rocky speaks about his influences and making his first album without A$AP Yams' guidance.By Alex Zidel
- MusicA$AP Rocky Unveils "Testing" Album Cover; Project To Feature Kid Cudi & SkeptaA$AP Rocky's "Testing" is almost here.By Milca P.