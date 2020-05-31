tear gas
- PoliticsPortland Mayor Tear-Gassed While Protesting Police BrutalityPortland Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear-gassed while protesting police brutality, Wednesday.By Cole Blake
- RandomD.C. Man Lets 70 Protesters Into Home After Police Tear Gas & Pepper Spray ThemRahul Dubey was at home when cornered protesters banged on his door for refuge after being tear-gassed and pepper-sprayed by police.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsWhy We Protest & Riot: Perspective From The Front LinesA report from the front lines of the Los Angeles protests, where thousands rallied in the streets seeking justice for George Floyd. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsProtestors Tear Gassed So Trump Can Have Church Photo OpProtestors were doused in tear gas and hit with flash-bang explosions as Donald Trump made his way to a photo op at St. John's Church.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsHalsey Describes Getting Tear-Gassed & Shot With Rubber Bullets During L.A. ProtestHalsey revealed that she and those around her were tear-gassed and shot with rubber bullets at the L.A. protests despite remaining peaceful.By Lynn S.