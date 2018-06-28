Talk Up
- MusicDrake & Jay-Z Connect For A Brief Meeting Of The BossesGreat minds think alike. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake & DJ Paul's "Talk Up" Collaboration Was Made Possible By Drake's MotherMother knows best. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake's "Scorpion" Recieves Updates On Streaming ServicesIt seems Drake wasn't finished with "Scorpion" yet.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicThe Best Memes From Drake's Divisive New Album "Scorpion"How low can the Internet go to make feel uncherished?By Devin Ch
- MusicWaka Flocka Criticizes Jay Z’s Verse On Drake’s “Talk Up” RecordWaka believes that line about X was “uncalled for” by Hov on the song “Talk Up."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJay-Z Speaks About XXXTentacion's Death On Drake's "Talk Up"Jay was feeling some type of way when he wrote this verse. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsDrake Calls On Jay Z For New Song "Talk Up"Listen to Drake's new Jay Z collab "Talk Up" off his newly-released "Scorpion" album.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDJ Paul On Producing Drake’s New Jay Z Collab: “I Sent It To Him & He Loved It”DJ Paul speaks about producing the new collab between Drake & Jay Z.By Kevin Goddard