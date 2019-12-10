talk shows
- Pop CultureVivica Fox Cries Over Will Smith Oscars Slap, Says Jada Has Taken "No Accountability"Fox has worked with both Will and Jada, saying that prior to this incident, Will was poised to be "this generation's Sidney Poitier."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureEve Exits "The Talk" To Work On "Expanding" Family With Husband In LondonShe shared that she's leaving on a positive note and looks forward to spending time with her husband, Max Cooper, and their blended family.By Erika Marie
- TVKeke Palmer Proposes A Millennial Version Of "The View" & Asks For Co-Host SuggestionsKeke Palmer had Twitter buzzing with suggestions after she asked who could be her co-hosts on a millennial version of hit daytime talk show "The View."By Keenan Higgins
- TVEva Marcille's Daughter "Has No Idea" About "Crazy Ex" Kevin McCallEva Marcille and Kevin McCall were entangled in a legal battle over their six-year-old daughter Marley Rae before a judge threw his case out.By Erika Marie
- TVJanet Jackson Reveals How Catcalling Inspired "Ms. Jackson If You're Nasty"It's JJ szn.By Erika Marie
- TVSteve Harvey Revamps Daytime Talk Show As Facebook Watch SeriesHe's not giving up that easily.By Erika Marie
- TVAlicia Keys & Billie Eilish Surprise Talk Show Audience With "Ocean Eyes" DuetA walk down memory lane.By Erika Marie