- SportsColin Kaepernick Net Worth 2023: What Is The NFL Star Worth?His activism stormed the world while kneeling on the sidelines derailed his football career. Here's a look at how Colin Kaepernick's built his net worth.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureEminem Takes A Knee During Super Bowl Halftime Show, NFL Says They Were "Aware" It Would HappenRumours have been floating around that the NFL asked Em not to take a knee ahead of the show, but they've since been shut down.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsPink Talks Turning Down 2019 Super Bowl Show: "I Would Probably Take A Knee"The Halftime performance instead went to Maroon 5 with special appearances by Travis Scott and Big Boi.By Erika Marie
- SportsStephon Tuitt Of The Steelers Says He's "Not Kneeling For The Flag"Stephon Tuitt made it clear that he won't be "kneeling for the flag" and he doesn't care what anyone has to say about it.By Erika Marie
- SportsSam Coonrod, Giants Pitcher, Refuses To Kneel For BLM With Team: "I'm A Christian"San Francisco Giants pitcher Sam Coonrod opposes points in Black Lives Matter so he chose not to kneel alongside his team.By Erika Marie
- SportsPETA Angers Internet With #TakeAKnee, Colin Kaepernick-Inspired Super Bowl Ad"End Speciesism."By Erika Marie
- MusicRoger Waters Wants Travis Scott, Maroon 5, Big Boi To Take A Knee At Super BowlRoger Waters is apparently more for the culture than Travis Scott.By Aron A.
- SportsMiami Dolphins Players Kneel For The Anthem In Season OpenerKenny Stills and Albert Wilson are already back to the protest.By Brynjar Chapman
- SportsDak Prescott Mural Places Him In "The Sunken Place" After NFL Protesting CommentsSomeone wasn't a fan of Prescott's comments. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsColin Kaepernick "Citizen Of The Year" GQ Cover Is Getting Lots Of Celebrity SupportTaking a knee has brought Colin Kaepernick to new heights. Snoop Dogg, French Montana and Common are just a few celebrities to pay their respects on Colin's new title.By Chantilly Post
- SportsTeamwork: The Divide Between Donald Trump & NFL PlayersPresident Donald Trump is not a team player.By Kyle Battle