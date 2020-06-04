Tacoma Police Department
- CrimeTacoma Police Officer Plows Through Crowd With Squad CarTacoma Police Department confirmed at least one person was taken to the hospital after a cop car drove through a crowd of people on Saturday night. By Faysia Green
- CrimeManuel Ellis Murder: Mayor Wants Cops Involved "Prosecuted To The Full Extent"Tacoma mayor is demanding the officers involved with his death are fired.By Aron A.
- RandomManuel Ellis Died After Telling Police "I Can't Breathe," Ruled A HomicideManuel Ellis died in early March after being involved in an altercation with police, and a medical examiner ruled his death a homicide by physical restraint.By Erika Marie