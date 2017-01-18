synth
- SneakersAdidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Synth" Release Date Confirmed, PhotosThis sneaker is coming in a couple of weekends. By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAdidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Synth" Release Date, Closer LookThese sneakers will be region-locked overseas.By Alexander Cole
- NewsZacari & Lil Yachty Take It Back To The 80s On "Young & Invincible"A couple of 90s babies take it back to the eighties. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake & Wheezy Dapped Up In Wyoming Before Creating Lil Baby's "Yes Indeed"The making of "Yes Indeed" according to producer Wheezy.By Devin Ch
- MusicDiscover The Songs Drake Sampled On "Scorpion"Drake covers a wide spectrum of music on "Scorpion."By Devin Ch
- MusicMysterious Nigerian Synth Legend William Onyeabor Dies At 70He leaves behind a wealth of brilliant music, as well as a story that remains shrouded in mystery. By Angus Walker