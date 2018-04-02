swagger jacking
- BarsMelii Wants "No More B*tches" Trying To Take Her Rap FlowHarlem-bred baddie Melii may or may not be quitting the rap game, but she definitely wants the new wave of female artists to stop biting her flow while she's still around.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicTeejayx6 Calls Out Lil Pump For Biting His Rap FlowTeejayx6 hopped on Instagram to accuse Lil Pump of biting his rap flow, backed by a co-sign from his fellow Detroit rap affiliate Kasher Quon.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicQuavo Discusses Migos' Influence: "Everyone Was Taking Our Flow"Quavo Huncho gets candid about the Migos in his forthcoming Clash magazine feature. By hnhh
- MusicAmber Rose Calls Out Double Standard In Kanye West's "I Love It"The entrepreneur has had enough. By hnhh
- MusicLil Uzi Vert & NAV Accused Of Copying Kid Buu Song With "Wanted You""Men lie, women lie, upload dates don't. Ya heard?"By Zaynab
- MusicWestside Gunn Puts Drake On Blast For Swagger JackingWestside Gunn takes aim at Drake in a lengthy Instagram post. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFunk Flex Claims Travis Scott Stole A$AP Rocky's SwagFunk Flex continues to chime in on the rap game.By Aron A.