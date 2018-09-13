superhero movies
- Pop CultureBen Affleck & Henry Cavill Rumoured To Make Final Hero Appearances In Upcoming "The Flash" MovieThe DC Universe is said to be making some major changes in the future.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTom Holland Shuts Down Martin Scorsese’s Claims That Marvel Films Are “Not Cinema”Scorsese set the internet on fire with his comments back in 2019.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesRidley Scott Slams Superhero Movies: "Their Scripts Are Not Any F*cking Good"Ridley Scott slammed superhero movies in a new interview.By Cole Blake
- TV"Justice League" Confirmed As 4-Hour Movie, Not Mini-SeriesWhile it was never confirmed, fans expected "Justice League" to come out as a mini-series. By hnhh
- Movies"Thor: Love & Thunder" Director Convinced Natalie Portman To ReturnLady Thor arrivesBy Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Trailer Has A Scene That Directors Claim Isn't RealThe time travel theory grows stronger. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesMarvel's Production Chief Says "World Is Ready" For A Gay SuperheroMarvel is ready to highlight the first-ever openly gay superhero.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentAvengers 4 Endgame: Everything We KnowAll the information you need on "Avengers 4: Endgame."By Matt F
- Entertainment"Captain Marvel" Punches An Old Lady In "Born Free" TrailerThis new 'Captain Marvel" trailer is pretty badass. By Alexander Cole
- Entertainment"Spider-Man: Far From Home" Footage Hints That MJ Knows Spidey's Real IdentityFans claim they hear "Peter."By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers 4" Directors Troll Fans With Yet Another Cryptic Image As Filming WrapsThe Russo Brothers keep speculation high. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers 4" Photo Has Fans Losing Their Minds Guessing The Movie's TitleCan you guess the title?By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Captain Marvel" Teaser Trailer Premiere Date RevealedCaptain Marvel has finally arrived. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Captain Marvel" Star Clark Gregg Talks About Meeting Nick Fury For First TimeNick Fury and Phil Coulson weren't always friends. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentHenry Cavill Cryptically Responds To Superman News With Bizarre Instagram VideoMaybe Cavill isn't done after all.By Karlton Jahmal