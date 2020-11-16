super mario
- Pop CultureMario Odyssey 2: Everything We Know Right NowExplore the latest on "Mario Odyssey 2": gameplay insights, level updates, rumors, and a projected 2025 release.By Jake Skudder
- Reviews"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Skates By On Charm (But Not Much Else)"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" delivers on nostalgic feels, but stumbles as a cohesive narrative. By Mike Fugere
- SneakersNike Dunk Low "Super Mario" Concept Surfaces OnlineThis Nike Dunk Low is perfect for the new movie.By Alexander Cole
- MoviesSeth Rogen Calls Live-Action Super Mario One Of The "Worst Films Ever Made"Seth Rogen is voicing Donkey Kong in the new Super Mario movie and promises this version is better than the 1993 live-action film. By Precious Gibson
- MoviesFirst Mario Movie Reviews Drop, Twitter ReactsThe internet is here for the new Mario Movie.By Ben Mock
- GamingSealed Copy Of "Super Mario 64" Breaks The Record For Most Expensive Game Ever SoldThe game went for $1.5 million.By Karlton Jahmal
- SneakersPuma x Super Mario Collab Receives 5 New Colorways: PhotosSome of the most classic Super Mario games are on display in this new Puma sneaker collab.By Alexander Cole