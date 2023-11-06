Mario Odyssey 2: Everything We Know Right Now

Super Mario Odyssey revolutionized the way we perceive Mario games, introducing fresh concepts and diverse level designs. With the immense success and innovation of the first game, the anticipation for Super Mario Odyssey 2 is palpable. Let's dive into what we know so far about this much-awaited sequel.

Everything We Know About Super Mario Odyssey 2 So Far

The internet is buzzing with information and speculations about Super Mario Odyssey 2. Fans are eagerly dissecting videos and sharing their hopes for the sequel. One of the burning questions is whether Super Mario Odyssey 2 will debut on the current Nintendo Switch or if it will be a flagship title for the rumored Nintendo Switch 2. Given the recent whispers about an announcement following a Switch 2 Dev Kit Leak, it's a possibility worth considering.

What Can We Expect From Super Mario Odyssey 2 Gameplay?

Over the years, Super Mario games have evolved, offering players new and exciting mechanics. One of the most anticipated features of the Odyssey sequel is the potential for cooperative gameplay. Imagine teaming up with a friend as Mario and Luigi or Mario and Yoshi to tackle challenging bosses. A tweet from a user named @Matthasnocuts hinted at the inclusion of Luigi and a whopping 20 playable locations, which is a step up from the 18 Kingdoms in the original game, but that "leak" came all the way back in December 2021...so it's possibly not going to be completely accurate.

New Rumored Super Mario Odyssey 2 Levels

The sequel will undoubtedly bring innovative levels to the table. While the core gameplay might remain consistent, we can expect the return of beloved characters from previous Mario titles, like the Pianta and Noki from Super Mario Sunshine. An open-world Mario experience would be groundbreaking, but it might deviate too much from the traditional formula. Powering up the Odyssey with Power Moons is likely to make a comeback, given its popularity in the first game.

The Main Super Mario Odyssey 2 Rumors

Cappy, Mario's trusty cap companion, is expected to return. If Luigi joins the adventure, he might also harness a similar power, possibly with his own unique cap. The sequel might introduce more intricate puzzles reminiscent of the Korok challenges in Breath of the Wild. One of the most exciting rumors suggests players will be able to customize both the interior and exterior of their ship, the Odyssey (via RetroDodo), akin to the customization features in Animal Crossing.

Super Mario Odyssey 2 Rumored Release Date

Based on online discussions and Nintendo's recent release patterns, Super Mario Odyssey 2 is projected to launch in Spring 2025. This aligns with speculations that the game might be released alongside the rumored Super Nintendo Switch.

FAQ: