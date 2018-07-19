super heroes
- EntertainmentMichael B. Jordan May Return As Killmonger In "Black Panther" SequelIt appears as though a "Black Panther" sequel is on the way.By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentBest Comic Book Villains Of All TimeVillains galore. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment10 Hip-Hop Artists With Dope Super Hero AliasesComics x Hip-HopBy Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDisneyland Paris Reveals Illustration Of Completed Marvel RenovationMarvel expands. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMarvel's Stan Lee Dead At Age 95: ReportR.I.P. Stan Lee.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMark Ruffalo Responds To NASA Naming New Constellation After The HulkThe Hulk shines down on us. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentHugh Jackman Allows Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool To Hug Him As A Birthday Present"Just this once."By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Grand Theft Auto V" Mod Allows Gamers To Toss Cars & Ravage Los Santos As MagnetoWill "Grand Theft Auto" ever get old?By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDave Bautista Continues To Voice Displeasure With Disney After James Gunn FiringDrax may be replaced. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJoaquin Phoenix Doesn't Care What You Think About His Joker Movie CastingPhoenix isn't bothered by criticism. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers: Infinity War" Directors Break Down Every Hero In The FilmThe Russo Brothers explain how they view each Avenger. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRuby Rose Will Play Batwoman In Arrowverse Crossover EventRuby will play DC's most popular gay character. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesConan O'Brien's "Batman" Comic-Con Sketch Is Hilarious Vision Of DC Vs. MarvelConan O'Brien envisions Marvel vs. DC as a high school cafeteria feud.By Alex Zidel