Summer Songs 2
- MusicLil Yachty & Burberry Perry Are Officially Cool AgainThe former "Lil Boat" collaborators have buried the hatchet. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLil Yachty "Shoot Out The Roof" VideoLil Yachty revisits "Summer Songs 2" with his latest video "Shoot Out the Roof." By Danny Schwartz
- NewsLil Yachty Can't Name 5 Songs By Biggie Or TupacLil Yachty isn't familiar with the music of Biggie Smalls or Tupac Shakur, and he thinks that's just fine. By Angus Walker
- MixtapesLil Yachty Calls Ebro & Defends His "For Hot 97" BarsYachty says even a 69 year old should be able to appreciate the track.By Trevor Smith
- NewsStream Lil Yachty's "Summer Songs 2"Lil Yachty drops off the sequel to his "Summer Songs" project.By Kevin Goddard