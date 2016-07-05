sues
- SportsFan Sues Los Angeles Rams After Being Brutally Attacked At A GameThe fan says he was attacked during a game against the Minnesota Vikings.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCardi B Is Reportedly Suing Quality Control ManagementCardi B finds herself at the center of a particularly sticky legal situation. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake Sues Woman Who Made False Pregnancy & Rape Claims: ReportDrake has filed a lawsuit against a woman who claims he got her pregnant last year, saying she's hatched a baby scam and made false rape allegations against him to extort money from him. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicE-40 Sues Another Author For Stealing "Captain Save A Hoe" TrademarkEarl Stevens holding onto "Captain Save A Hoe" like his first born.By Devin Ch
- MusicTravis Scott Sues Car Dealership For Cheating Him Out $70KTravis Scott got swindled out of $70,000 dollars for a Lambo he thinks never existed.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyPorn Star Stormy Daniels Sues President Trump Over Invalid “Hush Agreement”Porn stars Stormy Daniels is now taking legal actions against President Trump.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsSean Kingston Sues LA Nightclub For Alleged Assault & Stolen ChainSean Kingston is suing Penthouse Nightclub in LA for last week's assault & chain heist. By Kevin Goddard