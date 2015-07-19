steve mcqueen
- SocietySpike Lee Says He Hopes Presence Of Black Filmmakers Is "Not A Trend"Spike Lee speaks on the influx of black filmmakers.By Milca P.
- NewsSade Drops Off "The Big Unknown" From The "Widows" SoundtrackSade blesses the world. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsFilm Director Steve McQueen Explains Kanye West's Recent Antics: "He Wants To Be Free"Steve McQueen tried to break down Kanye West's antics for a better understanding. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentViola Davis Leads Mourning Women To Finish Their Husband's Heist In "Widows""Widows" looks like the most interesting film of the year.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTupac Documentary Coming From Oscar Winner Steve McQueenAcademy Award winning director Steve McQueen will direct an authorized biography on Mr. Shakur.By Matt F
- NewsKanye West's "All Day/I Feel Like That" Video To Make U.S. Debut SaturdayThe Kanye West X Steve McQueen "All Day/I Feel Like That" video will make its American debut on July 25.By Danny Schwartz