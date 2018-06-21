steam
- GamingBest Free Horror Games On Steam For Halloween (October 2023)Discover the top free horror games on Steam for a spine-chilling Halloween 2023. Dive into eerie tales and face your darkest fears!By Jake Skudder
- GamingBest Horror Games On Steam: What To Play This Spooky Season For HalloweenSteam has a few top-notch scares for the Halloween season. By Jake Skudder
- Entertainment"Cuphead" Gets A Nintendo Switch Port, Complete With Xbox Live SupportThe cult fave that is "Cuphead" is joining the Nintendo Switch ranks on April 18th,By Devin Ch
- MusicSoulja Boy Is Dropping A Video Game Console, What?Soulja Boy made the announcement during a Twitch stream.By Devin Ch
- MusicYoung Guru Giving Away $1 Million In Scholarships For CodingYoung Guru wants to inspire the next generation of coders.By Milca P.
- GamingSteam Summer Sale Starts Today, Expect Crazy Discounts On Popular Games"Grand Theft Auto," "PUBG," "Elder Scrolls," and more are expected to get discounts. By Karlton Jahmal