stds
- AnticsAlmighty Jay Says He Doesn't Ever Use Condoms: "I Walk By Faith, Not By Diseases"Almighty Jay says he hates using condoms, telling an interviewer that he "walks by faith" and "not by diseases."By Alex Zidel
- GossipPorn Star Harley Dean Makes Wild Allegations Against RihannaAdult film star Harley Dean claims that Rihanna hates her and gave her boss chlamydia.By Alex Zidel
- GossipR. Kelly Trial Begins: Disgraced Artist Asks Court To Dismiss Herpes ChargesR. Kelly's trial is underway and the disgraced singer has asked for his herpes-related charges to be dismissed.By Alex Zidel