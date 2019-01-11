statutory rape
- Pop CultureAlanis Morissette Makes Rape Allegation During New HBO Documentary, "Jagged"Alanis Morissette will reportedly admit that she was the victim of rape in her upcoming HBO documentary, "Jagged."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsGOP House Candidate Admits Impregnating 14-Year-Old When He Was 18Bouchard compared it to Romeo and Juliet. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicR. Kelly Shares Song From Jail On His Birthday To Address Ongoing CaseKelly shared his song "Shut Up."By Karlton Jahmal
- CrimeTeacher Allegedly Molests 15-Year-Old Boy While Her Own Child Was HomeShe is set to be charged.By Cole Blake
- RandomOklahoma Teacher Arrested For Threesome With Student & Other WomanA high school teacher was arrested for first-degree rape.By Aron A.
- SocietyJeffrey Epstein Was Reportedly Alone and Unmonitored By Prison Guards Before SuicideSomething doesn't seem right By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicR. Kelly Is Greeted With Endless Love At Club AppearanceKells got the love he so desperately seeks. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDiana Ross Stands Up For Michael Jackson: “A Magnificent Incredible Force”One of MJ's oldest friends has something to say. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicA Third R. Kelly Sex Tape Has Surfaced: Watch Live Press ConferenceCan it get any worse for Kells?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicR. Kelly Claims The Chicago Authorities' Investigation Of His Studio Is BogusKells says he never lived there. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentR. Kelly Denies All Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct: ReportKells maintains that he's not guilty. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicR. Kelly Is Reportedly Having Severe Panic Attacks In The Wake Of Exposing Docu-SeriesKelly isn't feeling too good. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicBeyonce's Dad Thinks R. Kelly Being Sexually Abused As A Child Should Be DiscussedThe past affects the future. By Karlton Jahmal