started from the bottom
- GramDrake Fans Out After Jeff Bezos Comments On His IG PostJeff Bezos and Drake bond over their respective come-ups. By Aron A.
- TVDrake, Lil Wayne, Desiigner Were Answers On "Jeopardy!" Last NightWatch Alex Trebek spit some of the hottest bars you've ever seen.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsSoulja Boy Says He Inspired The "Every Single Chain" Line On Drake's "Started From The Bottom"In a new interview, Soulja Boy says he inspired the line "I wear every single chain, even when I'm in the house" on Drake's "Started From The Bottom."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsDrake Performs "Started From The Bottom" & "Trophies" On SNLWatch Drake Performs "Started From The Bottom" & "Trophies" On SNLBy hnhh
- NewsFuture Explains How He Accidentally Inspired Drake's "Started From The Bottom"Future reveals that he accidentally inspired Drake's "Started From The Bottom," and reveals some of the features in store for "Honest".By Trevor Smith
- NewsStarted From The Bottom FreestyleCrooked I associates Horseshoe Gang spit over Drake’s ‘Started From The Bottom’ instrumental.By hnhh
- NewsStarted With An OnionMr. McFly repurposes Drake’s ‘Started From The Bottom’ and infuses it with D-boy realness.By hnhh
- NewsStarted From The BottomThe producer behind Drake's latest single decides to jump in the booth and spit his own verse.By Kevin Goddard