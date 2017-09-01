Special Edition Grand Master Deluxe
- NewsStream The Cool Kids' "Special Edition Grandmaster Deluxe"Stream The Cool Kids' new album "Special Edition Grandmaster Deluxe," featuring Jeremih, Smoke SZA, Syd & more.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicStream The Cool Kids' "Special Edition Grandmaster Deluxe"The Cool Kids are back. Stream their new comeback album "Special Edition Grandmaster Deluxe," featuring Jeremih, Buddy, Smoke DZA & more.By Kevin Goddard
- HNHH TVThe Cool Kids Show Us How To Roll A Blunt-Joint HybridThe Cool Kids show us their unique method to roll.By Rose Lilah
- MusicThe Cool Kids Reveal Tracklist & Artwork For "Special Edition Grand Master Deluxe"The Cool Kids recruit Jeremih, Syd, Smoke DZA, A-Trak, Buddy & more for their upcoming album "Special Edition Grand Master Deluxe."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsThe Cool Kids Call On Jeremih For "9:15 PM"Listen to The Cool Kids' new pre-order leak "9:15 PM" featuring Jeremih.By Kevin Goddard