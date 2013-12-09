soul tape 3
- NewsFabolous "Sacrifices" VideoFabolous drops some visuals for "Sacrifices."By Patrick Lyons
- Music VideosFabolous "Playa" VideoFabolous drops the visuals for "Playa".By Trevor Smith
- NewsFabolous "Cuffin' Season" VideoWatch Fabolous's latest video, the chilly "Cuffin' Season" clip.By Patrick Lyons
- Music VideosFabolous "Young OG" VideoFabolous drops the video for "Young OG".By Trevor Smith
- ReviewsReview: Fabolous' "Soul Tape 3" MixtapeFabolous brings New York rap back to the forefront with his "Soul Tape 3" mixtape.By Iva Anthony
- NewsFabolous Explains Why He Waited To Respond To Kendrick Lamar's "Control"Fabolous provides some background on "The Get Back," from his "Soul Tape 3" mixtape.By Trevor Smith
- NewsFabolous Breaks Down "Soul Tape 3"Watch Fabolous Breaks Down "Soul Tape 3"By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesYou KnowFabolous and Jeezy collab on "You Know". By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesThe HopeBump Fabolous & Jadakiss' "The Hope". By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesFabolous "Soul Tape 3" TrailerWatch Fabolous "Soul Tape 3" TrailerBy Trevor Smith
- Music VideosFabolous Feat. Stacy Barthe "Everything Was The Same" VideoWatch Fabolous- Everything Was The Same Feat. Stacy BartheBy Rose Lilah
- MixtapesFabolous Announces "Soul Tape 3" Mixtape [Update: Release Date & Cover Art Revealed]Tis the season for "Soul Tape 3"?By Kevin Goddard