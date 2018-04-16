soon come
- MusicYoung Thug Shares Cover For “On The Rvn”; Says Dropping “Sooner Then U Think”"On The Rvn" to feature Jaden Smith, T-Shyne, 6lack, & Elton John. ByKevin Goddard11.6K Views
- MusicLupe Fiasco Drops Cryptic Update On "Drogas Wave" AlbumLupe Fiasco provides an update on the state of his anticipated "Drogas Wave" project. ByMitch Findlay4.9K Views
- MusicJuelz Santana On Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter V": "Soon Come"How soon is it coming, though?ByAlex Zidel29.9K Views
- Entertainment"Dear White People" Debuts Season Two Trailer & Premiere DateVolume two of the movie-turned-series will be arriving soon. ByChantilly Post1.7K Views