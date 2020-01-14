song analysis
- Pop Culture“The Black Slim Shady”: Breaking Down The Game’s Eminem Diss TrackFrom issues at Aftermath to challenging the Rap God's status, The Game went at Eminem on all fronts on "The Black Slim Shady." By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentJAY-Z & Kanye West’s “Murder To Excellence” Is Painfully Wise, A Decade LaterReflecting on the relevancy of the lyrical themes in “Murder To Excellence,” ten years later.By EJ Panaligan
- Original ContentDrake's "November 18th" Is Our Subtle Reminder That Winter Is Coming It's time to play that Drake song.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentMethod Man & Redman's "Da Rockwilder" Is One Of Hip-Hop's Best DuetsTwenty-one years removed from its initial release, Redman and Method Man's classic "Da Rockwilder" remains one of hip-hop's best duets of all time. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentMac Miller's "Self-Care": A Reflection On States Of Mind Mac Miller released "Self-Care" on this day, two years ago. Today, we dissect the importance of this song.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentThe Weeknd's "High For This" Is For The YouthReflecting on The Weeknd's debut and the blueprint he initiated with "High for This."By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentIs Eminem's "Bad Guy" One Of Hip-Hop's Best Sequels?By willingly continuing the story of "Stan," Eminem attempted to do the impossible with his ambitious and underrated "Bad Guy."By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentMeek Mill Captured Pain & Glory On The "Dreams & Nightmares" IntroMeek Mill manifested his dreams and confronted his nightmares on the timeless intro of his debut album. By Aron A.
- Original ContentDMX Went To Hell And Back On "Stop Being Greedy"With countless hits to his name, DMX delivered a career-defining record with the morally complex and haunting "Stop Being Greedy." By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentLloyd Banks' "Til The End" Is The Realest Song He Ever WroteLloyd Banks revealed the depth of his lyricism on "Till The End," a song that stands as one of his greatest artistic achievements. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentWiz Khalifa's "B.A.R." Set The Precedent For His CareerWe briefly explore the importance of Wiz Khalifa's "B.A.R." mixtape and title track, and its influence on his career.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentLil Wayne's "Lollipop" Recalls A Simpler TimeTwelve years removed from its initial release, Lil Wayne's "Lollipop" remains an artistic turning point for the legendary Cash Money rapper. By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content21 Savage's "A Lot" With J. Cole Proved Naysayers Wrong21 Savage and J. Cole's "A Lot" introduced a compelling creative partnership that thrived in spite of vast stylistic differences. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentLil Uzi Vert's "P2" Continues The "XO Tour Llif3" TragedyOn "Eternal Atake," Lil Uzi Vert expanded on "XO Tour Llif3" with "P2," a sequel that provided deeper insight into his hopes and fears. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentJ Cole's "No Role Modelz" & The Absent Father Domino EffectOff his acclaimed 2014 Forest Hills Drive album, J Cole's "No Role Modelz" puts exclamation marks on a longstanding struggle in hip-hop. By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentKendrick Lamar's "LOVE." Found Romance In AmbiguityKendrick Lamar crafted one of the most personal and interpretable songs in recent memory with the appropriately titled "LOVE."By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentWaka Flocka's Hard In Da Paint: A Blunt Force Masterclass In Trap FatalismCallous, puncturing, visceral, and goonish. Call it what you will, but "Flockaveli" and it’s centerpiece “Hard In da Paint” signify one of trap music’s most critical junctures.By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentLil Wayne's "Crying Out For Me" Verse Quietly Influenced The GameLil Wayne's verse on Mario's "Crying Out For Me" remix arrived during his acclaimed 2007 run.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentKendrick Lamar's "Alright" Is Our Generation's TriumphOn MLK Day, we revisit the importance and impact of Kendrick Lamar's single "Alright."By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentHow Mac Miller's "Red Dot Music" Unlocked His True PotentialHow Mac Miller reinvented himself, took control of his narrative and his legacy while on a collision course with tragedy. By Michael Kawaida