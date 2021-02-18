SmartLess Podcast
- Pop CultureIdris Elba Recalls Being Held At Gunpoint While Trying To Stand Up For Someone's GirlfriendIdris Elba recently recalled a frightening incident in which held was held at gunpoint.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsIdris Elba Explains Why He's Not Interested In Playing James BondThe veteran actor has opened up about how racism chased him from the "dream role" of many actors.By Ben Mock
- MusicBillie Eilish Used To Hate The Spotlight But Now She "F*cking [Loves] Fame"The singer described her struggles with adjusting to fame and how she grew to love her time in the limelight.By Erika Marie