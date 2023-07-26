Idris Elba Recalls Being Held At Gunpoint While Trying To Stand Up For Someone’s Girlfriend

Idris Elba says that he once was held at gunpoint by a man after trying to protect their wife during a domestic dispute. He recalled the incident during an interview with the SmartLess podcast published Tuesday.

“I nearly lost my fucking life after attempting to stop a man threatening his girlfriend outside a club,” Elba shared, as noted by the Daily Mail. “A guy [was] whaling on his missus, screaming in her face, ‘I’ll fucking kill you,’ and so on. I come round and I go, ‘Look how beautiful she is. Why would you talk to this beautiful princess like that?’”

Read More: Idris Elba Says He Doesn’t Want To Be Referred To As A “Black Actor”

Idris Elba With JAY-Z

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 06: Jay-Z – Shawn Carter, and Idris. Elba attend “The Harder They Fall” World Premiere during the 65th B.F.I. London Film Festival at The Mayfair Hotel on October 06, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

“He pulled out a gun, stuck it right in my face, and goes, ‘You talking about my girl?’ He thought I was trying to hit on her,” the Luther actor explained. “I remember thinking, ‘Don’t play negotiations like that… Consequences, man.’” Elba didn’t go into further details about where the incident took place nor how the situation de-escalated from there.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Elba discussed how he ended up playing a DJ set at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May 2018. He says that he was performing at various clubs at the time when one night he ran into Harry. “I was DJ-ing in all these clubs where [Prince] Harry would show up and he was like, ‘Yo!’ and I’m like, ‘Yo!’. And then at one point he was like, ‘Listen man, I’m getting married’. I was like, ‘Yo! That’s amazing,'” Elba explained. “He goes, ‘I want you to DJ’… I was like, ‘I don’t do requests!’”

Fans of Elba’s will be able to catch him in the upcoming Paramount+ animated series Knuckles. It’s a spin-off from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, in which he voiced the title character from the new series. It is expected to premiere later this year.

Read More: Idris Elba Explains Why He’s Not Interested In Playing James Bond

[Via]