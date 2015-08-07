sleight
- MoviesNew "Star Wars" Movie Reportedly In The WorksA new "Stars Wars" film is reportedly in development from "Sleight" director, J.D. Dillard, and "Luke Cage" writer, Matt Owens.By Lynn S.
- SongsJacob Latimore Returns With "Come Over Here"Jacob Latimore issues new single.By Milca P.
- LifeWatch The Trailer for “Sleight,” From The Producers Of “Get Out”It’s about a street magician who has hidden powers.By hnhh
- NewsTyga Loses Passport, Misses Movie ShootTyga strands himself in St. Tropez.By Danny Schwartz