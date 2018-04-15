slasher
- Pop Culture"Blood & Honey" Slasher Film Will See Winnie The Pooh & Piglet "Go On A Rampage"The movie is being directed by Rhys Waterfield.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Chucky" Horror Series Ordered By SyFy ChannelChucky is coming to terrorize TV audiences.By Cole Blake
- SongsJustin Snow Returns With "I'm Sorry"Your favorite slasher is back.By Milca P.
- Entertainment"Halloween" Projected To Hit $80 Million At The Box OfficeMichael Myers returns with force. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsDeMar DeRozan Pens Heartfelt Thank You To The City Of Toronto"All I ever wanted to do was duplicate it 10x over just to show my appreciation."By Devin Ch
- NewsJustin Snow Drops "Fortnite" Following Cosigns From XO, Playboi Carti, Rich The Kid & MoreJustin Snow adds onto his "Body Count" series.By Milca P.