singles chart

- NumbersDoja Cat & SZA's "Kiss Me More" Breaks Record Held By Brandy & MonicaThe sultry pop hit "Kiss Me More" by rap's newest bubblegum princess and R&B's favorite vocalist has outperformed the iconic duet, "The Boy is Mine."By Kyesha Jennings
- MusicDrake Holds The Top Two Spots On The Billboard Hot 100 Chart For Second WeekYoung Money takes over as Drake maintains his supremacy and Nicki makes huge gains. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicDrake No Longer Has The U.K.'s Most Streamed Song Of All TimeDrake is taken down a peg.By Matt F
- MusicDrake Hasn't Left Billboard Hot 100 Chart Since 2009The "More Life" star has been charting for almost a decade!By Matt F
- IndustryDrake Has 20 Songs On The Billboard Hot 100 This WeekWith the release of "VIEWS," Drake now has a record-breaking 20 songs in this week's Billboard Hot 100. By Angus Walker