similar
- MusicFans Think Iggy Azalea's "Sally Walker" Is Eerily Similar To Cardi B's "Money"Producer JWhite is open to the idea of a "Sally Walker," "Money" mashup.By Devin Ch
- MusicThe Weeknd Shares Photo With His "Real Life Twin" Trevor NoahThe Weeknd and Trevor Noah actually do look pretty similar!By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Shows Love To His Kid, Shades His "Other Son" 6ix9ine50 Cent prefers his real son to the fake one.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent & Jim Jones' Ongoing Feud Explained By AstrologyJim Jones and 50 Cent are just too similar to get along.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West's "Ye" Album Is Leading Fans To Burna Boy's "Ye"A coincidence in names is leading Kanye fans to discover new music. By Matthew Parizot
- TechInstagram Will Soon Enable Users To Download A Copy Of Their DataThey are following in parent company Facebook's steps. By David Saric
- MusicIs Kanye West Being Ripped Off By Taylor Swift In Her Upcoming Song?The Kanye West and Taylor Swift feud rages on.By Matt F
- MusicWyclef Jean Reveals Wu-Tang Clan & "Maria Maria" ConnectionWyclef Jean gives us a peek behind the curtain.By Matt F
- LifeAn App Could Help You Get A Date With A Drake Or Selena Gomez LookalikeYou might find your celebrity (lookalike) match yet!By Matt F
- EntertainmentTwitter Reacts To Madame Tussauds' New Beyoncé Wax FigureDoes it even look like her?By Matt F