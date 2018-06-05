shortlist
- MusicOscars 2022 Shortlist Includes JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Kid Cudi, & H.E.R.The Academy revealed the shortlist for the Original Song category at the 2022 Oscars which includes JAY-Z, Beyoncé, H.E.R., Kid Cudi, and more.By Brianna Lawson
- MusicBeyoncé & Pharrell Left Out Of Oscars "Best Original Song" CategoryThey were recognized on the shortlist, though. By Noah C
- MusicBeyoncé & Pharrell Shortlisted For Oscars' Best Original SongOne step closer to securing EGOT status. By Noah C
- MusicKendrick Lamar, SZA, & More On Shortlist For 2019 OscarsThe Oscars have announced shortlists for several categories.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDonald Glover On Shortlist To Star As Willy Wonka In WB Reboot: ReportDonald Glover as Willy Wonka is the change we needed.By Aron A.