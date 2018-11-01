shop
- SportsPJ Tucker To Open Up His Own Sneaker Store In Houston: ReportComing to Houston this Fall.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRihanna To Launch Fenty Pop-Up In NYC Next WeekRihanna is keen on taking New York City by storm, June 19-30.By Devin Ch
- MusicTory Lanez Levels Up & Opens A New Ice Cream ShopTory Lanez will soon be running the operations of an ice cream shop.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion Estate Teases New Merch For "?" Anniversary"Remember to remember."By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Cozies Up With Blow-Up Doll In "Sex Shop Bloopers"Romantic Depot unveils the blooper reels from their Tekashi 6ix9ine ad campaign. By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Turns Back The Clock With $25 Lip PiercingCardi B gets some discount "bodywork" done while stationed in Los Angeles.By Devin Ch
- MusicBow Wow Arrested For Alleged "Assault & Battery" Of A WomanBow Wow and a woman were arrested for assaulting each other in the wee hours of the morning.By Devin Ch
- MusicJ. Cole Is Selling "Middle Child" MerchCole loaded up on Shopify credits to make it happen.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West's New XXXTentacion "Skins" Merch Is Now AvailableThe three-piece capsule designed by Kanye West has arrived online.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott Opens "S.P.A.C.E." Store In Houston With Chase BThe rapper is capitalizing on another dream.By Zaynab
- MusicXXXTentacion's Estate Releases New "BAD!" Merch: "This Is His Baby"New products are available on XXXTentacion's webshop.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTupac Shakur Enters The "Black Panther" Universe With Collab Collection2pac X "Black Panther" hits Foot Locker's online shop Today!By Devin Ch
- MusicMac Miller "Swim Forever" Merch Available For 48-Hour WindowAll the proceeds go towards "The Mac Miller Circles Fund."By Devin Ch