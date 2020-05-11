Sheriff Alex Villanueva
- SportsVanessa Bryant Details "Anger & Emotion" About Leaked Kobe Crash Photos: ReportThe widow reportedly expressed "extreme sadness" regarding her husband and daughter's photos being "laughed about while shown at a bar."By Erika Marie
- SportsLeBron James Denies Encouraging Violence Against Police OfficersHe clarified his stance and doesn't have any words for the L.A. Country Sheriff.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureVanessa Bryant Blasts L.A. County Sheriff For Calling Out LeBron JamesShe is currently suing the sheriff's department after their deputies took and shared photos of victims from Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash site.By Erika Marie
- CrimeLeBron James Challenged By L.A. County Sheriff To Match Reward For Police ShootingSheriff Alex Villanueva challenged LeBron to match the standing $175K reward for help in finding the shooter of two L.A. deputies.By Erika Marie
- RandomL.A. County Jail Inmates Trying To Contract COVID-19 On Purpose: ReportInmates at the L.A. County Jail have been reportedly pulling out all stops to infect themselves with COVID-19 in hopes of being released.By Erika Marie