settles
- SportsAntonio Brown Settles Child Support Debt After Arrest WarrantThe controversial football star and artist posted a picture of his payment mere hours after news of his arrest warrant broke.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeNicki Minaj Refuses To Settle Lawsuit Over Tracy Chapman Sample: ReportNicki Minaj is refusing to settle with Tracy Chapman for sampling her record on "Sorry."By Kevin Goddard
- BasketballGiannis Antetokounmpo Settles $2 Million Lawsuit Over “Greek Freak” MerchGiannis Antetokounmpo settles his $2 million lawsuit over knocked off merch.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKanye West Settles Lawsuit Over "Bound 2" SampleAfter two years, Kanye West's "Bound 2" lawsuit has been settled.By Kevin Goddard
- BasketballChris Brown Settles Lawsuit Over Basketball FightChris Brown pays little money to alleged victim of last year's basketball brawl.By Kevin Goddard