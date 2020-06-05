Selma
- Pop CultureDavid Oyelowo Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor Worth?Explore the remarkable career of David Oyelowo, a distinguished actor whose roles have left an indelible mark on the film industry.By Rain Adams
- GramCharlamagne Mocks Floyd Mayweather: "I'm Telling My Kids This Was Selma"Following the chaotic match between Mayweather and Logan Paul, the radio presenter compared the images to the 1965 Selma marches. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsBody Of John Lewis Carried Over Selma Bridge One Final TimeJohn Lewis' body was carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, one final time.By Cole Blake
- MoviesDavid Oyelowo Says "Selma" Was Blackballed Over "I Can't Breathe" ShirtsDavid Oyelowo starred in "Selma" as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and he recently shared that after the cast wore "I Can't Breathe" shirts to the film's premiere, upset Academy members pledged not to vote for the movie.By Erika Marie